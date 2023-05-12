Search

Business

Russia stops trading with India in local currency

06:28 PM | 12 May, 2023
Russia stops trading with India in local currency
Source: File Photo

DELHI – Russia has decided to stop trading with India in currency of the South Asian country due low Indian exports to Moscow.

Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told media on Friday that his country had accumulated billions of rupees in Indian banks, adding that the amount cannot be used due to very low Indian exports to Russia.

“This is a problem,” Lavrov told reporters in India’s western state of Goa on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization moot. “We need to use this money. But for this, these rupees must be transferred in another currency, and this is being discussed now,” Indian media reported.

Reports said India exports to Russia have decreased by 11.6% to only $2.8B in 11 months of FY22-23, while Indian imports from Russia increased by 5 folds, crossing $41.66 billion during the said time period.

The volume of frozen funds in Indian banks for Russian could be ballooned to billions of dollars if the trading between the two countries continues.

Pakistan, Russia agree to advance cooperation in energy sector

Business

USD to PKR: Rupee plunges close to 300 against US dollar in intra-day trading

11:15 AM | 11 May, 2023

First shipment of oil from Russia to reach Pakistan 'next month'

02:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2023

HBL partners with PMEX to promote Electronic Warehouse Receipt (EWR) Trading

09:10 PM | 8 Feb, 2023

Dollar hits new high of Rs252 after currency dealers remove cap on greenback

10:58 AM | 25 Jan, 2023

Pakistan, Russia set to draft road-map for gas pipeline project as talks underway in Islamabad

01:32 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Pakistan mulls stern measures to curb gold, currency smuggling

02:05 PM | 11 Dec, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

Gold price declines by Rs6,500 per tola in Pakistan

06:35 PM | 12 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 12, 2023

09:23 AM | 12 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 12, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 769.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.16
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 42.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944 951
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 12, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,100 on Friday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 201,560.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,507.

Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: