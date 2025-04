ISLAMABAD – The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Wednesday reduced the LPG price by Rs3.20 per kg for the month of May.

According to the report, OGRA has issued a notification determining LPG prices for May.

As per the notification, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs37.80, bringing the new price to Rs2,892.91.

The notification also states that the per kilogram price of LPG has been decreased by Rs3.20, setting the new rate at Rs245.16 per kg.