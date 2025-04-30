Pak-India DG MOs hold hotline talks amid ongoing LoC tensions

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Indian director-general military operations (DG MOs) spoke over hotline on April 29, said foreign media.

The two military leaders discussed recent ceasefire violations along Line of Control (LoC), as per the media reports.

Security sources revealed that on the night between April 29 and 30, India violated the ceasefire on the LoC and carried out unprovoked firing in the Kayani and Mandal sectors.

Small arms were used in the unprovoked Indian firing, to which the Pakistan Army gave a strong and effective response, silencing the enemy at the LoC.

It is also reported that multiple Indian posts were destroyed due to the Pakistan Army’s retaliatory action, including the destruction of the Indian “Chakpatra” post in Occupied Kashmir.