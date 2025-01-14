Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

World Bank pledges $20b to Pakistan under 10-year partnership framework

KARACHI – The World Bank has pledged $20 billion to Pakistan under a 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF).

According to reports, joint efforts by Prime Minister and Army Chief General Asim Munir are yielding results.

Approximately three-fourths of the $20 billion will be provided through the International Development Association (IDA), while the remainder will come via the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD).

The expanded framework will focus on six key development areas, with additional funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to support CPF objectives.

Key goals include reducing child stunting, addressing climate change, improving learning outcomes, providing clean water, and boosting public resources and private investment for inclusive development.

Specific targets involve raising tax revenue to over 15% of GDP, increasing renewable energy capacity by 10 GW, delivering quality education to 12 million students, and providing healthcare to 50 million people. Additionally, 60 million people will gain access to clean water and sanitation.

Other objectives include strengthening food security for 30 million individuals, expanding contraceptive access for 30 million women, and benefiting 75 million people through disaster and risk management initiatives.

The CPF received approval from 19 out of 24 directors voting in Pakistan’s favour.

World Bank powers Pakistan with 400mn for KP SPEED

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

