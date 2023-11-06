Gold price declines by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices saw a slight decline in Pakistan on Monday in line with downward trend in the international market.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association shows the per tola gold price decrease by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity went down by $9 to close at $2003.

Meanwhile, Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, moving down 0.34 percent on the first working day of the week.

The rupee settled at Rs285.29 as compare to Friday’s Rs284.31 against the US dollar.

On November 3, the local currency faced more losses against the greenback and settled at 283.43.

Pakistani rupee earlier bounced back after stringent measures but continued to plunge in third consecutive week.

Last month, PKR maintained a positive close for 28 successive sessions and became one of the top-performing currencies. However, since then, the US dollar has continued to move up amid soaring demand.