USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee continues to weaken against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, moving down 0.36 percent on the first working day of the week.

In the early hours of intra-day trading, PKR hovered at 284.45, with a drop of Rs1.02 in the inter-bank market.

On November 3, the local currency faced more losses against the greenback and settled at 283.43.

Pakistani rupee earlier bounced back after stringent measures but continued to plunge in third consecutive week.

Last month, PKR maintained a positive close for 28 successive sessions and became one of the top-performing currencies. However, since then, the US dollar has continued to move up amid soaring demand.