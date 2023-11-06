Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Free Live Streaming here

Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka on November 6 in the 38th ODI World Cup 2023 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium Cricket Stadium, Delhi. Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Delhi ODI is a day-night match and will start at 2 p.m.

World Cup tail-enders Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the Indian capital New Delhi today as they don’t have any option other than playing in the most polluted city in the world.

Bengal Tigers and Lankan Lions are not having any chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

As per the latest ranking, Sri Lanka linger at 7th position on the points table with 4 points from seven games. Bangladesh ranked at 9th position with 2 points from as many matches.

If we look back, both sides faced off 53 times against each other so far, and Sri Lanka remained up with 42 wins.

Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium is said to be best for batters, with the surface helping boundary scoring.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) worsened which forced players to stay away from practice sessions earlier.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup Match Live Streaming

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan. The match is being telecasted live on PTV Sports and A-Sports.

Online Platforms Android iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match live stream and TV coverage in other countries

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Squads

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk) Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy , Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera/Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c, wk) Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathew, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameer, Dilshan Madushanka