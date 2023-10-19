Indian skipper Rohit Sharma slapped with fine for reckless driving

PUNE – India skipper Rohit Sharma was issued multiple traffic tickets for reckless driving on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Reports said Rohit was going to Pune to join the team players ahead of the Bangladesh match when he exceeded the speed limit thrice while driving a Lamborghini.

The report claimed that the Indian cricketer was driving at exceedingly high speeds of 200 km/h and his luxury car also touched speeds of 215 km/h.

The report does not mention the exact date when the player was issued the traffic ticket. But it is likely to be between Monday and Tuesday.

Rohit has shown impressed performance in the ongoing World Cup 2023. He jumped five spots to clinch sixth position in the ICC ODI batters' ranking.