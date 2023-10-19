Russia sends 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza victims

MOSCOW – Russia on Thursday dispatched 27 tonnes of humanitarian aid for those affected by Israeli attacks in Gaza strip.

An official from Moscow said the aid will be transported via Egypt.

"A special plane has taken off from the airport at Ramenskoye near Moscow for El-Arish in Egypt. The Russian humanitarian aid will be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent to be sent to the Gaza Strip," deputy minister Ilya Denisov said in a statement.

A day earlier, US President Joe Biden revealed a deal to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, where one million people are displaced after massive air strikes by Israeli forces.

The Russian official said the aid comprised "wheat, sugar, rice (and) pasta".

Earlier, the United Nations Security Council failed to pass a resolution on the Israel-Gaza war as the United States, a close ally of Tel Aviv, vetoed Brazil-led draft, drawing ire from the Muslim world.

Washington justified its move, saying the resolution failed to admit Israel’s right to self-defence, while the resolution actually called for humanitarian pauses in the ongoing war to allow full access for aid to Gaza.

UNSC met on Wednesday to vote on the draft resolution that was tabled by Council President Brazil. 12 Council members voted in favour of the resolution, whereas Russia and the UK abstained. It was for second time the UNSC failed to adopt a resolution on the situation in the Middle East.

Earlier, the Security Council turned down a Russia-backed resolution that called for a humanitarian ceasefire.