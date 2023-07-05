Search

PakistanWorld

Pakistan condemns Israeli raids, airstrikes in Palestinian territory

At least 12 dead in Israeli raid; Red Crescent evacuates hundreds of families

Web Desk 11:32 AM | 5 Jul, 2023
Pakistan condemns Israeli raids, airstrikes in Palestinian territory
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Israeli armed forces launched major operation in Jenin refugee camp, killing a dozen Palestinians, and the latest violence triggered response from across the globe including Pakistan.

Amid condemnations, Islamabad strongly denounced the raids and airstrikes. In a statement, Foreign Office condemns the violence in strongest possible terms, saying latest episode of violence against the occupied people of Palestine by the occupying power must end immediately.

Pakistan called on world leaders to assume responsibility in bringing these brutal and illegal actions by the Israeli occupation forces to stop and to ensure the protection of the human rights of the Palestinian people.

South Asian nation also reaffirmed strong and unwavering support to the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people for their rights.

Pakistan further renews call for a viable, independent Palestine, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions.

The recent incident is not first as Israeli forces killed dozen Palestinians, including women and children, in a pre-dawn airstrike in the Gaza Strip in May this year. Jewish forces have been intensifying brutal raids in the Palestine and even carrying out home demolitions.

Bella Hadid, Saba Qamar and other celebs send prayers for Palestine

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan armed forces pay tribute to Kargil war hero Karnal Sher Khan on martyrdom anniversary

10:22 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Pakistan announces countrywide protests on July 7 against Islamophobic Quran desecration act

09:19 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Suzuki Alto latest prices in July 2023 in Pakistan 

04:22 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

Chief Justice of Pakistan gets a raise of over Rs200,000 in monthly salary

01:40 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

Weather update: NDMA issues urban flooding alert as Pakistan braces for monsoon rains

10:36 AM | 4 Jul, 2023

Pakistan PM demands "immediate action" against Holy Quran desecration in Sweden

08:20 PM | 3 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Saudi Arabia executes five people for terrorist attack on Imambargah ...

02:22 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 5 July 2023

09:03 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee slides against dollar, day after comeback in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.

On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 05, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (5 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Karachi PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Islamabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Peshawar PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Quetta PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Sialkot PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Attock PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Gujranwala PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Jehlum PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Multan PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Bahawalpur PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Gujrat PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Nawabshah PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Chakwal PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Hyderabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Nowshehra PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Sargodha PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Faisalabad PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375
Mirpur PKR 203,000 PKR 2,375

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: