Pakistan condemns Israeli raids, airstrikes in Palestinian territory

At least 12 dead in Israeli raid; Red Crescent evacuates hundreds of families
ISLAMABAD – Israeli armed forces launched major operation in Jenin refugee camp, killing a dozen Palestinians, and the latest violence triggered response from across the globe including Pakistan.
Amid condemnations, Islamabad strongly denounced the raids and airstrikes. In a statement, Foreign Office condemns the violence in strongest possible terms, saying latest episode of violence against the occupied people of Palestine by the occupying power must end immediately.
Pakistan called on world leaders to assume responsibility in bringing these brutal and illegal actions by the Israeli occupation forces to stop and to ensure the protection of the human rights of the Palestinian people.
South Asian nation also reaffirmed strong and unwavering support to the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people for their rights.
Pakistan further renews call for a viable, independent Palestine, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions.
The recent incident is not first as Israeli forces killed dozen Palestinians, including women and children, in a pre-dawn airstrike in the Gaza Strip in May this year. Jewish forces have been intensifying brutal raids in the Palestine and even carrying out home demolitions.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.
On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.