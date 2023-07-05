Search

Haris Rauf’s wedding festivities kick off with colourful Dholki event

Web Desk 12:29 PM | 5 Jul, 2023
Haris Rauf’s wedding festivities kick off with colourful Dholki event
Pakistan’s ace speedster Haris Rauf's house buzzed festivities on Tuesday night as the wedding revelry of the cricketer began with a Qawwali night.

Close friends and family members thronged the house which was adorned with lights. Several clips and pictures from the Dholki event surfaced on social media.

The 29-year-old looked dashing in clad in a blue traditional dress. Video snippets from the function surfaced online, showing Haris enjoying Qawwali while guests shake leg and showers money on Qawwals.

Haris and his class fellow Muzna will get married on Friday in an intimate ceremony. Several players from Team Green will attend the wedding events of right-arm pacer.

Meanwhile, Green shirts flocked to Karachi for a training camp ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Team players will be released from the camp on the weekend to attend the wedding of the Qalandars star.

Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood’s wedding invitation card surfaces online

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

