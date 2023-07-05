Woman loses leg at Bangkok airport: Here’s what to avoid while catching flights

BANGKOK - In a tragic turn of events, a woman lost her leg after she was stuck in a moving walkway at an airport in Bangkok.

The accident happened at the Don Mueang airport on Thursday morning after the woman tripped over her suitcase while on her way to catch a flight.

The airport’s medical team had to amputate her leg above the knee at the scene after which she was transferred to a local hospital, where it was determined that her leg could not be reattached.

The 57-year-old whose family is concerned for her mental health due to the amputation of her leg could be seen in a sitting position with her left leg wedged underneath the travelator in pictures shared online though a video of the accident is still awaited.

The yellow comb plates typically found at the end of travelators had also broken off at the airport but local media reported that the travelator in question had been operating since 1996.

The airport management – facing flak for the accident - said they were "deeply saddened" and would compensate the woman for the partial loss of her left leg, as well as bear her medical expenses.

Meanwhile, airport director Karant Thanakuljeerapat told newsmen that the cause of the incident is under investigation, adding that the airport had planned to replace several old travelators by 2025 but may speed up the process now.