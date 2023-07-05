Woman loses leg at Bangkok airport: Here’s what to avoid while catching flights

BANGKOK - In a tragic turn of events, a woman lost her leg after she was stuck in a moving walkway at an airport in Bangkok.
The accident happened at the Don Mueang airport on Thursday morning after the woman tripped over her suitcase while on her way to catch a flight.
The airport’s medical team had to amputate her leg above the knee at the scene after which she was transferred to a local hospital, where it was determined that her leg could not be reattached.
The 57-year-old whose family is concerned for her mental health due to the amputation of her leg could be seen in a sitting position with her left leg wedged underneath the travelator in pictures shared online though a video of the accident is still awaited.
The yellow comb plates typically found at the end of travelators had also broken off at the airport but local media reported that the travelator in question had been operating since 1996.
The airport management – facing flak for the accident - said they were "deeply saddened" and would compensate the woman for the partial loss of her left leg, as well as bear her medical expenses.
Meanwhile, airport director Karant Thanakuljeerapat told newsmen that the cause of the incident is under investigation, adding that the airport had planned to replace several old travelators by 2025 but may speed up the process now.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee comes under pressure against the US dollar, as it moved down by 0.7 percent during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency dropped by Rs2.01, and was being quoted at 277.45.
On Tuesday, PKR made a surprising comeback against the greenback, moving over Rs11 in light of an agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,040.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Karachi
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Quetta
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Attock
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Multan
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,000
|PKR 2,375
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.