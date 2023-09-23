First direct flight from Azerbaijan lands at Lahore airport

LAHORE – Azerbaijan has landed its first-ever direct flight to Pakistan, a milestone in the ties between the two sides.

The opening of direct flights between Islamabad, and Baku promises to promote the development of ties between the two nations especially tourism, and international transportation and strengthen diplomatic relations.

The first flight landed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport at 11:36 pm and the maiden plane got a water cannon salute.

In a positive gesture, the caretaker aviation minister welcomed the flight at the airport and expressed hope that the development would help strengthen bilateral ties.

Direct flights from Baku will be operated to Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi. For our reader’s information, flights from Baku to Islamabad will be available on Wednesdays and Saturdays, to Lahore – on Mondays and Fridays, and to Karachi – on Thursdays and Sundays.

These three cities are key historical and cultural centers of Pakistan which makes them very interesting to visit for people from the southwestern Asian nation.