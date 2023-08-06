Saudi authorities issue instructions for people sleeping in Masjid al-Haram and Masjid al-Nabawi

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia has issued important instructions for those who sleep in Masjid al-Haram and Masjid al-Nabawi.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has asked pilgrims to avoid sleeping in these holy mosques.

According to the instructions, people are not allowed to sleep in Masjid al-Haram and Masjid al-Nabawi.

In a tweet on its Twitter account, the ministry said, "Dear guests of Allah, we hope that you will avoid lying down or sleeping in the corridors and prayer areas and emergency vehicles path and wheel chair path for people with special needs."