How to get United US 70 on instalments with zero markup? Here the details

Pakistanis primarily use motorcycles as their means of mobility but due to market inflation, individuals can no longer afford to buy motorcycles from the three industry heavyweights, Atlas Honda, Suzuki and Yamaha. Customers are moving to affordable alternatives as a result, and the United US 70 is a solid choice. It's wise to make an affordable and trustworthy decision. But when you can acquire a United US 70 at zero markup payment plan, that's when it becomes better.
United US 70
The 4-Stroke OHC single-cylinder air-cooled United US 70 has a 78cc engine. It has a continuous gearbox arrangement with four speeds.
It features a 4-Speed gearbox. For the riders' protection, there are drum brakes in the front and back. The 8.5-litre gasoline tank of the US 70cc provides excellent city economy. Additionally, the lightweight and clever design is appropriate for Pakistan's highways and streets. It comes in two colours, Red and Black.
Installment Plan
Customers can use the Buy Now, Pay Later option at Bank Alfalah's online store, Alfa Mall. With the help of this service, clients can purchase a wide range of goods with no markup and in convenient installments.
You should be aware of the following information if you intend to purchase United US 70 from Alfa Mall using a 0% markup payment plan:
3, 6, and 9 month installment options are available.
- Zero Markup.
- A 3% processing charge and FED would be levied over the course of nine installments.
- Across the country delivery is offered.
- Delivery should take between 15 and 20 business days.
- EMI is only usable if Bank Alfalah's credit card is used as the method of payment.
- Prices and product availability are both subject to change owing to the ambiguous economic climate.
- Without having to go to a bank, you may select from any of the United States 70 0% markup payment plans on Alfa Mall and place your order online.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 6, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|318.3
|321.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|370
|373
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81
|81.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.5
|78.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196.5
|198.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.85
|771.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.81
|37.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.09
|942.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.12
|329.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.