Search

BusinessPakistan

How to purchase Honda bikes on installment with or without interest?

Web Desk 07:59 PM | 6 Jun, 2023
How to purchase Honda bikes on installment with or without interest?
Source: File Photo

People, who are going to purchase a Honda motorbike on installment, can take from the company with interest and without interest as well. 

The company uses three banks: MCB, Silkbank, UBL, and Meezan Bank for installment. 

On the other hand, the criteria for the bike installments have been issued by all the banks which is given below.

MCB Installment Plan

If you wish to take a Honda bike on a 1-year installment then MCB provides the bike without interest.

If you take a Honda bike on the above 1-year installment then the bank will take some interest rate that is going to be mentioned below the table.

If you have done the installment process before 31 July then MCB bank will give you a Helmet free of Cost.

This deal is not just for Honda 125 You may buy any bike manufactured by Honda on installments.

Meezan Bank Installment Plan

Those people who are frequent customers of Meezan bank now may simply take the CD 70 with 3 and 6 Month installment plans without interest rates.

While if you take the bike above 6 monthly installment plan then they will impose Interest.

Further, after Meezan Bank will finish your papers then quickly offer the bike to the clients.

People who do not use Meezan bank can also apply because this offer is open to all customers.

Silk Bank Installment Plan

You may pay for the bike in installments ranging from 3 to 36 months.

If you choose the three-month installment plan, the bank will charge you 0% interest.

This promotion is exclusively available to Platinum and Gold Credit Cardholders.

Home delivery is free across Pakistan.

UBL Installment Schedule 

UBL installment plan is the same as that provided by Silk Bank, with the exception of one area where UBL bank differs. 

Silk bank is exclusively offering this to Silk cardholders, but UBL bank is offering this to all consumers.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

NHMP announces fines for vehicles using dedicated lanes without having M-TAG

11:05 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

Two more PTI leaders quit party 'without any pressure'

09:25 PM | 19 May, 2023

Moody’s warns Pakistan could default without IMF loan

02:05 PM | 9 May, 2023

IMF wants Pakistan to further increase interest rates to fight record inflation

12:16 PM | 4 May, 2023

Honda yet again increases motorbikes prices

06:42 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Leading consortium expresses interest for Rs.12 billion investment in Silk Bank 

05:21 PM | 20 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Harvard University professor recognises Babar and Rizwan's status as ...

09:09 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 6th June 2023

09:04 AM | 6 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 6, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 06, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 304.9 308.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 377 381
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.5 84.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.5 81.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.82 766.80
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.03 41.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.4 36.75
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 925.2 934.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 742.38 750.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.38 79.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 313.87 316.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 6, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 228,900 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 228,900 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: