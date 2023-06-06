How to purchase Honda bikes on installment with or without interest?

People, who are going to purchase a Honda motorbike on installment, can take from the company with interest and without interest as well.

The company uses three banks: MCB, Silkbank, UBL, and Meezan Bank for installment.

On the other hand, the criteria for the bike installments have been issued by all the banks which is given below.

MCB Installment Plan

If you wish to take a Honda bike on a 1-year installment then MCB provides the bike without interest.

If you take a Honda bike on the above 1-year installment then the bank will take some interest rate that is going to be mentioned below the table.

If you have done the installment process before 31 July then MCB bank will give you a Helmet free of Cost.

This deal is not just for Honda 125 You may buy any bike manufactured by Honda on installments.

Meezan Bank Installment Plan

Those people who are frequent customers of Meezan bank now may simply take the CD 70 with 3 and 6 Month installment plans without interest rates.

While if you take the bike above 6 monthly installment plan then they will impose Interest.

Further, after Meezan Bank will finish your papers then quickly offer the bike to the clients.

People who do not use Meezan bank can also apply because this offer is open to all customers.

Silk Bank Installment Plan

You may pay for the bike in installments ranging from 3 to 36 months.

If you choose the three-month installment plan, the bank will charge you 0% interest.

This promotion is exclusively available to Platinum and Gold Credit Cardholders.

Home delivery is free across Pakistan.

UBL Installment Schedule

UBL installment plan is the same as that provided by Silk Bank, with the exception of one area where UBL bank differs.

Silk bank is exclusively offering this to Silk cardholders, but UBL bank is offering this to all consumers.