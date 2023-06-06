How to purchase Honda bikes on installment with or without interest?

People, who are going to purchase a Honda motorbike on installment, can take from the company with interest and without interest as well.
The company uses three banks: MCB, Silkbank, UBL, and Meezan Bank for installment.
On the other hand, the criteria for the bike installments have been issued by all the banks which is given below.
MCB Installment Plan
If you wish to take a Honda bike on a 1-year installment then MCB provides the bike without interest.
If you take a Honda bike on the above 1-year installment then the bank will take some interest rate that is going to be mentioned below the table.
If you have done the installment process before 31 July then MCB bank will give you a Helmet free of Cost.
This deal is not just for Honda 125 You may buy any bike manufactured by Honda on installments.
Meezan Bank Installment Plan
Those people who are frequent customers of Meezan bank now may simply take the CD 70 with 3 and 6 Month installment plans without interest rates.
While if you take the bike above 6 monthly installment plan then they will impose Interest.
Further, after Meezan Bank will finish your papers then quickly offer the bike to the clients.
People who do not use Meezan bank can also apply because this offer is open to all customers.
Silk Bank Installment Plan
You may pay for the bike in installments ranging from 3 to 36 months.
If you choose the three-month installment plan, the bank will charge you 0% interest.
This promotion is exclusively available to Platinum and Gold Credit Cardholders.
Home delivery is free across Pakistan.
UBL Installment Schedule
UBL installment plan is the same as that provided by Silk Bank, with the exception of one area where UBL bank differs.
Silk bank is exclusively offering this to Silk cardholders, but UBL bank is offering this to all consumers.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 06, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|304.9
|308.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|377
|381
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.5
|84.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.5
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.82
|766.80
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.03
|41.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.2
|934.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.38
|750.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.38
|79.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.87
|316.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 228,900
|PKR 2125
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.