Plan afoot to add trading hub to Elon Musk's X

The business is approaching financial data juggernauts, asking for ideas to develop a trading hub inside the application, only about a week after totally rebranding Twitter as X in an effort to turn the platform into a "super app."
X reportedly issued proposals to financial service providers for a variety of capabilities, including financial information, real-time market data, etc., according to the news website Semafor.
All interested bidders were requested by X to specify how much money they were willing to contribute to the project.
On X's list, the names of the financial service providers are still a secret.
Elon Musk, the owner of X Corp, claimed to be ignorant of any work being done on the project when questioned about it. This claim may have been made in an effort to conceal the company's specific intentions for the trade hub that is being considered.
Musk said that he purchased Twitter as a "accelerant to creating X," which he described as a "super app" with a variety of features that will make it a one-stop shop for nearly everything. Super applications include WeChat, which gives users access to social networking, mobile payment, and instant chat.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 6, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|318.3
|321.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|370
|373
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81
|81.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.5
|78.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196.5
|198.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.85
|771.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.81
|37.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.09
|942.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.12
|329.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,016.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,800
|PKR 2,530
