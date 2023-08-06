Plan afoot to add trading hub to Elon Musk's X

X has contacted financial data juggernauts and requested them to submit plans for developing a trading hub inside the app.

The business is approaching financial data juggernauts, asking for ideas to develop a trading hub inside the application, only about a week after totally rebranding Twitter as X in an effort to turn the platform into a "super app."

X reportedly issued proposals to financial service providers for a variety of capabilities, including financial information, real-time market data, etc., according to the news website Semafor.

All interested bidders were requested by X to specify how much money they were willing to contribute to the project.

On X's list, the names of the financial service providers are still a secret.

Elon Musk, the owner of X Corp, claimed to be ignorant of any work being done on the project when questioned about it. This claim may have been made in an effort to conceal the company's specific intentions for the trade hub that is being considered.

Musk said that he purchased Twitter as a "accelerant to creating X," which he described as a "super app" with a variety of features that will make it a one-stop shop for nearly everything. Super applications include WeChat, which gives users access to social networking, mobile payment, and instant chat.