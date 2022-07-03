Jazz draws public ire for internet service suspension
01:56 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
Jazz draws public ire for internet service suspension
LAHORE – People in Punjab capital from other areas are complaining of faulty internet service by Jazz, a known cellular company in Pakistan.

Users are taking to social media platforms to vent their anger on the cellular company for suspending the internet services since Sunday morning without any prior notice.

Not only Mobilink but the Ufone users are also facing faulty internet services.

It comes amid reports of the telecom operators warning to shut down their mobile and internet services due to long hours power outages nationwide as the interruption is supposedly causing issues and hindrance in their operations.

On the other hand, the new coalition government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif plans to increase load-shedding hours in the coming month of July as the power-hungry country could not get the required liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply.

