Pakistan allows spy agency to intercept phone calls, messages

09:19 PM | 9 Jul, 2024
The federal government has authorized Pakistan’s premier spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), to intercept phone calls and messages "in the interest of national security," according to a notification issued on Monday.

The issue of surveillance by spy agencies came into focus after audio clips, including those of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Khan, were released on social media ahead of the February 8 general elections. Bushra and others filed petitions in the Islamabad High Court, challenging the unauthorized surveillance and privacy violations. During the hearings, it was revealed that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had mandated telecom companies to finance, import, and install a mass surveillance system to access citizens’ data.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under section 54 of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, 1996 (the Act), the Federal Government, in the interest of national security and in the apprehension of any offense, is pleased to authorize officers not below the rank of grade 18, nominated from time to time by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), to intercept calls and messages or trace calls through any telecommunication system as envisaged under Section 54 of the Act," stated a notification issued by the Ministry of Information Technology, dated July 8.

Section 54 of the PTA Act deals with national security and authorizes such intercepts, though it does not specify the agency or the rank of officials that can issue the surveillance orders.

Omar Ayub Khan, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, criticized the government notification, calling it a "black law." "Everything can be tapped for national security," he told reporters. "There is no clear definition of national security. It could be anything. Remember, this will be a black law."

Established in 1948, the ISI gained prominence and power during the 1979-1989 Soviet occupation of Afghanistan and is now considered one of the best-organized intelligence agencies in the developing world.

