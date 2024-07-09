Search

Dubai's Mashreq bank brings global Climb2Change initiative to Pakistan

10:41 PM | 9 Jul, 2024
Dubai's Mashreq bank brings global Climb2Change initiative to Pakistan
Source: @MashreqTweets

Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the MENA region, has announced the commencement of a mountain clean-up mission in Pakistan as part of its global Climb2Change initiative. This mission will involve cleaning up two prominent peaks, K2 and Broad Peak (K3), as well as the base camps at Goro2 and Concordia, according to a statement released by the bank on Tuesday.

The Climb2Change initiative aims to clean 14 of the world’s mightiest mountains, targeting the summits of 7 peaks and the base camps of the remaining 7. The expedition in Pakistan, running from June to August 2024, will feature renowned Portuguese climber Maria Conceicao and Naila Kiani, the first Pakistani woman and third Pakistani overall to climb 11 of the world’s 14 highest peaks above 8,000 meters.

“We are proud to advance our global initiative, Climb2Change, with the expansion of our mountain clean-up expedition to Pakistan, home to some of the world’s highest peaks,” Ahmed Abdelaal, Group CEO of Mashreq, said in a statement.

“Tackling the challenges of waste accumulation and ecological imbalance, our mission is to inspire positive change by summiting and cleaning these iconic peaks in the Karakoram range. This effort is a collaborative endeavor with renowned climbers, local communities, and our employees.

“Conquering five of the highest peaks and a base camp in Nepal underscored the resilience of the human spirit, leaving these natural wonders cleaner than before. However, our mission extends beyond mere clean-ups; we hope to inspire individuals, communities, and organizations worldwide to join us and start their own Climb2Change.”

Naila Kiani expressed her pride in joining forces with Mashreq to advocate for environmental conservation in her homeland.

“Climbing has always been a personal journey of pushing boundaries, and now, with Mashreq, I aim to catalyze significant change for a brighter and sustainable future,” Kiani said.

“My diverse background, from aerospace engineering to banking and competitive boxing, has prepared me for the challenges of mountaineering and advocacy. As the first Pakistani woman to summit eleven 8,000-meter peaks and to represent the MENA region, I strive to not only climb mountains but also to inspire others, especially women and youth, to pursue their dreams and contribute positively to our planet.”

Maria Conceicao also expressed excitement about joining Mashreq’s Climb2Change initiative and contributing to the preservation of iconic mountains and natural heritage in Pakistan.

“From my journey as an orphaned child to becoming the first Portuguese woman to summit Mount Everest, holding 10 Guinness World Records in sports, and as a philanthropist developing education initiatives that transform the lives of underprivileged children, this mission aligns perfectly with my life’s work,” Conceicao said. “We hope to raise awareness and inspire others to take actions to protect our planet for future generations.”

The clean-up expedition in Pakistan builds on the success of the initial two phases in Nepal, where five of the highest peaks and one base camp were scaled and cleaned. The expeditions have involved the removal of high-altitude waste and promotion of environmental conservation through public education.

