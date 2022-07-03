Pakistan announces 5 holidays on Eidul Adha
02:30 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Sunday announced five holidays to celebrate Eidul Adha in the country.
According to a notification issued here by PM Office, Eidul Azha holidays will be observed from July 8 to 12.
Here is the copy of the notification.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2022-07-03/pakistan-announces-5-holidays-on-eidul-adha-1656842340-2397.png
