PM Shehbaz suspends ‘illegal’ FED at airports
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken strict notice of illegal collection of Federal Excise Duty (FED) worth Rs 50,000 from passengers at the airports.
The prime minister directed the authorities to revoke the illegal collection of federal excise duty at the airports.
He said it should be investigated as to how the excise duty was collected from the passengers without approval of the cabinet.
The prime minister also ordered investigation into the collection of federal excise duty.
Shehbaz Sharif instructed the Finance Minister that after an immediate inquiry, strict action under the law should be taken against those responsible for the illegal act. He said those who inflicted suffering on the passengers had no right to hold their posts.
The prime minister asked the finance minister to return the money to the passengers from whom federal excise duty was collected.
