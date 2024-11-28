Us Cautions Its Citizens Travelling To Northwestern Pakistan Amid Unrest

WASHINGTON – US Mission in Pakistan issued a travel alert advising its citizens and officials to avoid visiting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) till mid-December in the wake of unrest in the restive region.

The recent advisory comes amid a surge in threats from terrorist and insurgent groups in KP, a Pakistani region neighboring Afghanistan, as civilians, government officials, NGOs, and security forces continue to come under attack.

US nationals are specifically warned to a hotel near Golf Club area in this period. As part of Level 4 ‘Do Not Travel’ warning, the US government stressed the dangers of kidnapping, assassination, and attacks on polio vaccination teams in the region.

The warning urged US nationals to take extra precautions, including staying updated through local media, carrying proper ID, and cooperating with local authorities.

The advisory underscores high level of risk in the region, especially for those involved in sensitive operations such as polio eradication efforts and Pakistani security personnel.