Who is this man leading the charge in viral video of Corps Commander House attack?

Web Desk 03:59 PM | 7 Jun, 2023
Who is this man leading the charge in viral video of Corps Commander House attack?
Source: social media

LAHORE – Pakistani authorities are continuing to probe the attack on Jinnah House, which is also the residence of Corps Commander Lahore, weeks after hundreds of people stormed the iconic building in the aftermath of former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest by paramilitary forces.

Several stories and conspiracies followed the May 9 incidents that triggered widespread crackdown by civil and military authorities on former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and now the propaganda around on the central character of the Jinnah House attack has been debunked.

In several videos from May 9 attack, a man could be seen leading the charge but his identity remained a mystery -- only till now. 

Appearing in a formal suit and light coloured shirt, the man yells at army officials deputed at the main gate of Jinnah House before others storm the building.

Since the day Jinnah House was torched and ransacked by PTI workers and supporters, this man was being labelled as an intelligence officer of Pakistani military on social media. A narrative was pushed that a suited man and his aides led the attack as part of a evil plan to frame PTI workers. Amid the widespread crackdown, PTI leaders and even former prime minister Imran Khan himself raised questions about several figures, accusing institutions for plotting the arson.

However, according to state authorities, he has been identified as Muhammad Imran Mehboob, and is "a worker of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf". Mehboob, who reportedly works as a front desk manager at a private hotel, joined arsonists after the shock arrest of ousted premier.

His brother also confirmed Mehboob's presence in the clip, whereas, the family maintained a distance from him since his arrest. Now in custody, the authorities say he will be tried along with other miscreants under Army Act and Official Secret Act over May 9 incidents.

Who is Khadijah Shah? 'Mastermind' of Jinnah House attack ‘ready to surrender’ in viral audio

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

