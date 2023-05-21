Who is Khadijah Shah? 'Mastermind' of Jinnah House attack ‘ready to surrender’ in viral audio

LAHORE – Khadijah Shah, a staunch supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has landed in hot waters as the Punjab government continues to tighten the noose against May 9 attackers who stormed civil and military installations following the arrest of (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

After days in hiding, Khadijah Shah has now come forward as cops raided her house and detained her husband as the probe continues on the stern directives of country's top civil-military officials.

On the other hand, police authorities claimed that Khadija Shah is the main culprit behind the attack on Jinnah House. When the police arrived, Khadija Shah escaped through the back door, which was also captured by CCTV, said the police.

After apparently dodging police raid, Shah shared her version in an audio note which is doing rounds on the social media. The social activist, and founder of a known fashion brand, said that she is ready to surrender but narrated her side of story in the recent days. She said the cops illegally stormed her residence and held his aging father, husband and even brother.

"The policemen even roughed up my husband in front of my children," the PTI activist said, adding that she finally decided not to let her family bear the brunt of what she has done.

Called the situation alarming, Shah, who holds dual nationality, said she’s trying to have a word with the embassy to sort out things as the crackdown intensified.

I am going to make an arrest. I have not committed any crime. Khadija Shah#KhadijaShah is the daughter of former caretaker Finance Minister of Pakistan Salman Shah and Grand daughter of Army Staff General Asif Nawaz Janjua.#ConspiracyAgainstPTIExposed pic.twitter.com/gtYP9tK3f4 — Kaleem Hafeez (@KaleemHafeezPK) May 20, 2023

She clarified that she is not part of PTI officially, but remained vocal about the cause independently. Recalling May 9 events, the socialite said she flocked to Lahore’s Liberty Chowk to be part of a PTI protest against the arrest of the former premier.

Shah mentioned meeting PTI leader Andaleeb Abbas at the Lahore’s famous roundabout where the party officials decided to move towards the corps commander's house to record their protest. The crowd continued to gain pace when we entered the Lahore cantonment, she added.

"Emotions were running high, and I told people not to damage the assets as it opposed the cause under which we gathered here to record the protest, but the crowd was quite big, with less organisers to manage them," she clarified.

As audio clip progressed, she said that she never entered the Jinnah House but mentioned documenting everything. She was active on Twitter and other social media websites where she admitted to post the videos and photos of the incident, which she thinks her right under the freedom of speech.

She disseminated her version as she wanted everybody to know her point of view before the law enforcers arrest her.

Earlier, it was reported that a man named Umar Sheikh provided shelter to Khadija Shah, as police continued surveillance of people involved in May 9 attacks.

Who is Khadijah Shah?

Khadijah Shah, a fashion designer by profession, is the granddaughter of late Chief of Army Staff Gen (r) Asif Nawaz Janjua. She is the daughter of former Finance advisor Dr Salman Shah.

She is the Creative Director and founder of Elan, a leading luxury brand in Pakistan. Shah also owns a brand -- Zaha -- that focuses to provide unique, unparalleled, and affordable fashion to women.