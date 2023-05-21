Sindh issues health advisory amid spike in typhoid cases

KARACHI – The Sindh health department has issued an advisory as cases of XDR typhoid cases continue to surge in the southern port city of Karachi.

The department has advised people against using anti-biotic medicine for treatment of any type of fever. It also asked physician to avoid recommending unnecessary use of Azithromycin medicine to patients.

The advisory said a certain type of anti-biotic could only be recommended after blood culture test. The department has recommended vaccination of children against the typhoid fever across the province.