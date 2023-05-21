First Pakistani woman tests positive for monkeypox in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A woman, who has returned from Saudi Arabia, was tested positive for monekypox in Islamabad on Saturday.

The 19-year-old woman has been shifted to the isolation ward of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after being referred by authorities at the Islamabad airport.

Reports said the sample of the woman, who belongs to Gujranwala, was sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) for screening. In the evening, the result of the tests returned positive.

She is the first Pakistani woman who has been tested positive for mpox. Earlier, the South Asian has detected three positive cases – two in Islamabad and another in Karachi.