Pakistan

Web Desk 05:28 PM | 21 May, 2023
Hajj flights: FIA issues new policy for all airports
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration has issued special instructions to the immigration staff stationed at all airports across the country to ensure the provision of top-notch facilities as the Hajj flight operation for the year 2023 has commenced.

In line with the directive, the FIA has initiated dedicated Hajj flight operations throughout the nation. The inaugural Hajj flight took off from Karachi, while the second flight departed from Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

To cater to the needs of the Hajj pilgrims, the FIA has activated special immigration counters exclusively for the Hajj flights. These counters are aimed at facilitating a seamless immigration process for the pilgrims, particularly the elderly. As a result, senior Hajj pilgrims are provided with immigration services without having to wait in queues, ensuring their convenience and comfort.

Furthermore, the FIA authorities have instructed all immigration officers to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the Hajj operation. This includes the mandatory use of face masks, gloves, and sanitizers while on duty. The FIA emphasizes the importance of maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and safety for both the pilgrims and the immigration staff.

In addition to the implementation of SOPs, the FIA has also emphasized the attendance of immigration staff during the entirety of the Hajj operation. This ensures that sufficient personnel are available to efficiently manage the immigration process and address any potential issues or concerns that may arise.

First Hajj flight from Pakistan takes off with over 600 pilgrims as PIA kicks off operation

Pakistan

