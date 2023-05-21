Hajj flights: FIA issues new policy for all airports

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration has issued special instructions to the immigration staff stationed at all airports across the country to ensure the provision of top-notch facilities as the Hajj flight operation for the year 2023 has commenced.
In line with the directive, the FIA has initiated dedicated Hajj flight operations throughout the nation. The inaugural Hajj flight took off from Karachi, while the second flight departed from Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.
To cater to the needs of the Hajj pilgrims, the FIA has activated special immigration counters exclusively for the Hajj flights. These counters are aimed at facilitating a seamless immigration process for the pilgrims, particularly the elderly. As a result, senior Hajj pilgrims are provided with immigration services without having to wait in queues, ensuring their convenience and comfort.
Furthermore, the FIA authorities have instructed all immigration officers to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the Hajj operation. This includes the mandatory use of face masks, gloves, and sanitizers while on duty. The FIA emphasizes the importance of maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and safety for both the pilgrims and the immigration staff.
In addition to the implementation of SOPs, the FIA has also emphasized the attendance of immigration staff during the entirety of the Hajj operation. This ensures that sufficient personnel are available to efficiently manage the immigration process and address any potential issues or concerns that may arise.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 21, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.45
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.08
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.57
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
