Resham’s new dance video draws severe backlash

Pakistani known actress Resham has enjoyed a successful career in both films and television. Beginning her journey with PTV, she swiftly transitioned into the world of movies, never looking back since then. Even today, she remains an active presence in the industry, albeit taking on only selective projects.
Outside of her professional endeavors, Resham graces various social events, much to the delight of her devoted fans. Recently, she was spotted at a friend's wedding in Lahore, where she revelled in the celebration alongside her designer and friend, Faraz Mannan. The two showcased their dance moves, leaving onlookers in awe of Resham's unparalleled talent.
However, despite the joyous occasion, Resham faced harsh criticism from certain individuals. They argued that her exuberance appeared disconnected from the harsh realities faced by the country during these challenging times. Many voiced their disapproval, suggesting that Resham seemed to inhabit an alternate world, oblivious to the struggles experienced by others.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 21, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.45
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.08
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.57
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,550
