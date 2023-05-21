Resham’s new dance video draws severe backlash

Pakistani known actress Resham has enjoyed a successful career in both films and television. Beginning her journey with PTV, she swiftly transitioned into the world of movies, never looking back since then. Even today, she remains an active presence in the industry, albeit taking on only selective projects.

Outside of her professional endeavors, Resham graces various social events, much to the delight of her devoted fans. Recently, she was spotted at a friend's wedding in Lahore, where she revelled in the celebration alongside her designer and friend, Faraz Mannan. The two showcased their dance moves, leaving onlookers in awe of Resham's unparalleled talent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therealresham (@therealresham)

However, despite the joyous occasion, Resham faced harsh criticism from certain individuals. They argued that her exuberance appeared disconnected from the harsh realities faced by the country during these challenging times. Many voiced their disapproval, suggesting that Resham seemed to inhabit an alternate world, oblivious to the struggles experienced by others.