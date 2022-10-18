Malala runs into Daniel Greg at BFI London Film Festival

Pakistani girls education activist and the youngest Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai, recently made an appearance at the BFI London Film Festival's closing night gala for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at The Royal Festival Hall.

Dressed in a beautiful emerald green traditional 'Sharlwar Kameez' with intricate embroidery, Yousafzai was captured standing next to the cast of the film, and Hollywood actor Daniel Greg, accompanied by his wife Rachel Weisz.

Malala took to Instagram to show gratitude for the invitation to the premiere. The 25-year-old stated that the film was amazing.

Yousafzai was also elated to meet Kate Hudson, Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Ted Sarandos and others at the closing night.

The I Am Malala co-author shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you so much @edwardnortonofficial and Shauna Robertson for inviting @asser.malik and me to the @knivesout premiere. The film is amazing and we loved meeting @katehudson, Daniel Craig, @davebautista, @tedsarandos and everyone else in this wonderful film. (Dress is from @farahtalibaziz) @netflix @netflixuk."

For the unversed, the London Film Festival is an annual celebration in the United Kingdom since 1957 and takes place from October 5 to 16.

Also notable is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, a 2022 American murder mystery film written and directed by Rian Johnson.

Daniel Craig returns in this sequel to 2019's Knives Out. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery features Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

The film first premiered at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2022 and will have a limited theatrical release beginning on November 23, 2022, followed by a streaming release by Netflix on December 23, 2022.