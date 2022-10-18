Malala runs into Daniel Greg at BFI London Film Festival
Share
Pakistani girls education activist and the youngest Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai, recently made an appearance at the BFI London Film Festival's closing night gala for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at The Royal Festival Hall.
Dressed in a beautiful emerald green traditional 'Sharlwar Kameez' with intricate embroidery, Yousafzai was captured standing next to the cast of the film, and Hollywood actor Daniel Greg, accompanied by his wife Rachel Weisz.
Malala took to Instagram to show gratitude for the invitation to the premiere. The 25-year-old stated that the film was amazing.
Yousafzai was also elated to meet Kate Hudson, Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Ted Sarandos and others at the closing night.
The I Am Malala co-author shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you so much @edwardnortonofficial and Shauna Robertson for inviting @asser.malik and me to the @knivesout premiere. The film is amazing and we loved meeting @katehudson, Daniel Craig, @davebautista, @tedsarandos and everyone else in this wonderful film. (Dress is from @farahtalibaziz) @netflix @netflixuk."
View this post on Instagram
For the unversed, the London Film Festival is an annual celebration in the United Kingdom since 1957 and takes place from October 5 to 16.
Also notable is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, a 2022 American murder mystery film written and directed by Rian Johnson.
Daniel Craig returns in this sequel to 2019's Knives Out. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery features Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.
The film first premiered at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2022 and will have a limited theatrical release beginning on November 23, 2022, followed by a streaming release by Netflix on December 23, 2022.
Priyanka Chopra calls Malala Yousafzai her ... 11:55 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
Bollywood actor and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted at the United Nations General Assembly in ...
- Shahid Afridi slams India’s decision to not visit Pakistan for 2023 ...09:55 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
- Malala runs into Daniel Greg at BFI London Film Festival09:20 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
- Video goes viral as Naseebo Lal performs with son in London08:52 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
- Bangladesh bars Nora Fatehi from performing in Dhaka event to save ...08:25 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
-
-
-
- ‘Shameful & Shocking’ – Celebs react to Shahruk Jatoi’s ...06:20 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022