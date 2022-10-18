Shahid Afridi slams India’s decision to not visit Pakistan for 2023 Asia Cup
ISLAMABAD – Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi hit out at the India’s top cricket administration for its decision to not visit Pakistan to participate in the 2023 Asia Cup tournament.
Taking to Twitter, the cricket legend wrote: "When excellent comradery between the 2 sides in the past 12 months has been established that has created good feel-good factor in the 2 countries, why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match? Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India."
When excellent comradery between the 2 sides in the past 12 months has been established that has created good feel-good factor in the 2 countries, why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match? Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 18, 2022
Earlier in the day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the Indian team will not visit Pakistan for the mega regional event.
Reports in local media said the decision was taken during BCCI’s annual general meeting today. Indian board officials insist on a neutral venue for the flagship cricket tournament.
In a statement, the secretary of the BCCI said "Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan".
