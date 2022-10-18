ATF 16&U Asian Tennis Tour: Amir, Bilal, Haider advance

LAHORE – Amir Khan Mazari, Bilal Asim, Haider Ali Rizwan and others registered victories in the boys U-16 pre-quarterfinals of the Kamran Steel ATF 16&Under Asian Tennis Tour 2022 (Leg-1) played here at the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Tennis Academy Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Tuesday.

In the boys U-16 pre-quarterfinals, Amir Mazari beat Waleed Humayun 6-2, 6-3, Bilal Asim beat Nabeel Qayum 6-0, 6-0, Haider Ali Rizwan beat Asad Zaman 6-3, 6-1, Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Aized Khalil 6-0, 6-1, Ahtesham Humayun beat Inam Qadir 6-4, 6-0, Sheheryar Anees beat Sameer Zaman 6-1, 6-2, Salaar Khan beat M Sohaan Noor 6-2, 6-4, Ibrahim Ashraf beat Faizan Ali 6-2, 7-5 and Abdullah Pirzada beat Hamza Rehmat 6-2, 6-3.

In the boys U-16 doubles, Asad Zaman and Sheheryar Anees played well against Kashan Tariq and Taimoor Ansari and won the encounter by 6-2, 7-5. Inam Qadir and Muhammad Salaar Khan did good work against the pair of Waleed Humayun and Abdullah Pirzada and outsmarted their opponents by 6-4, 6-2.

Meanwhile in the Kamran Steel Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022, the matches were also decided in different age group categories. In the boys/girls U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Nabeel Qayum beat Muhammad Shafin Khan 6-1 and Taimoor Ansari beat M Umar Ali 6-1.

In the boys/girls U-12 pre-quarterfinals, Abdur Rehman beat Hafiz Hussain 6-1, Musa Aneek beat Aahil Nadeem 6-0, Aalay Husnain beat Aayan Shahbaz 6-1, Bismel Zia beat M Ayan Khan 6-0, M Umar Ali beat Inam Ali 7-5 and M Ibrahim Hussain Gill beat Shafay Iqbal 6-1. In the boys/girls U-10 first round matches, Taha Asad beat Nameer Ahsan 7-6, Aaliyan Ali beat Hassan Alam 6-0 and Musa Dawood beat Shahnoor 6-0.