Deepika Padukone breaks into list of 10 most beautiful women in the world
Bollywood's reigning queen Deepika Padukone has hit a milestone, which has never before been achieved by any other Indian woman.

According to media reports, a recent survey conducted by Dr. Julian De Silva found that Padukone was the only Indian to make it to the list of the top 10 most beautiful women in the world. As per this method, English actress Jodie Comer has been declared the most beautiful woman, followed by Hollywood actress Zendaya and American supermodel Bella Hadid.

The Om Shanti Om famed actor was placed at the ninth spot on the list by Dr. Silva who reportedly used the latest computerised mapping strategy to apply an ancient Greek technique called the ‘Golden Ratio of Beauty.’ The Chennai Express actress received a score of 91.22.

The Golden Ratio of Beauty, also called Phi, is a mathematical method, in which there are formulas applied to determine physical perfection.

According to the ancient Greeks, beauty can be measured by specific ratios on one’s face and body, and in the numerical form, the closer the ratios are to 1.618, which equals Phi, the more desirable a person is said to be, according to media outlets. 

Apart from Jodie, the Golden Ratio scores of other celebs on the list are – Zendaya (94.37 percent), Bella Hadid (94.35 percent), Beyonce (92.44 percent), Ariana Grande (91.81 percent), Taylor Swift (91.64 percent), Jourdan Dunn (91.39 percent), Kim Kardashian (91.28 percent), Deepika Padukone (91.22 percent) and HoYeon Jung (89.63 percent).

On the professional front, Padukone will be seen alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in Project K, with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan and alongside Hrithik Roshan in Fighter.

