Deepika Padukone talks about her fight against mental health issues

The stigma around mental health in South Asian countries is fading away slowly and gradually with celebrities and the younger generation prioritising mental peace before anything else.

Accomplished Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone isn't shy of speaking her mind when it comes to mental health issues. The Ram Leela star herself has been diagnosed with depression at a certain point in her life. Padukone was lucky enough to have her symptoms identified by her mother, Ujjala Padukone, who then advised her to seek help and stood by the 83 actress through her highs and lows.

Padukone highlighted the importance of loved ones noticing any abnormal changes in the behaviour of any family member. The Chennai Express actress stated that she wouldn't know where she would be today had her mum not been there. The Padmaavat actor, who has suffered from depression in the past, now runs a mental health foundation Live Love Laugh Foundation.

Speaking to a publication, the Tamasha actress said, “[The role of the family] is extremely crucial. Even in my personal journey, the role of the caregiver has been extremely important. That’s why my mother is here and that’s why my sister has been so passionately part of this cause for many years. Therefore, when I hear stories of caregivers, I understand how equally important that is. The emotional well-being of a caregiver is as important as emotional well-being of the person experiencing mental illness.”

Padukone is currently in Tamil Nadu to raise awareness about mental health through the Live Love Laugh Foundation.

According to media outlets, Padukone also talked about how Ujjala helped her see what the next step needs to be.

“In my own case, for example, had my mother and the caregiver not identified my symptoms in my moment of vulnerability, had she not had the presence of mind to tell me to or help me reach out to the professionals, I don’t know what state I would be in today."

The Om Shanti Om actress added, “Ensuring I was regular with my treatment, with my consultations with the doctors — of course it takes a toll on the caregiver as well and that’s not something new. I think whether it is mental illness or any other form of illness, it takes a toll on the caregiver.”

On the work front, the Gehraiyaan diva has several movies with Pathaan, Project K, The Intern, and Fighter in the pipeline.