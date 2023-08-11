Search

LifestyleViral

What's cooking between Feroze Khan and Najiba Faiz?

Noor Fatima 08:45 PM | 11 Aug, 2023
What's cooking between Feroze Khan and Najiba Faiz?

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan's recent engagement on social media has been fueling many rumors of his second marriage but, his recent hiking pictures with actress Najiba Faiz may be spinning rumors into reality.

Previously when social media users suggested the Khaani star to move on in life and remarry, Khan positively responded and even hinted on having found "the one." The actor also advised his fans to "stay tuned" regarding his latest ventures.

While it is not a big deal for actors to date, Khan hanging out with an actress has been warranting attention left and right.

Recently, the Afghani-origin actress shared candid moments from the duo's hiking trip which stirred rumors of the actors presumably dating. Surprisingly, Khan retweeted, however, he labelled Faiz as a "friend."

"Only those who risk going too far can possibly find out how far they can go," Faiz tweeted, sharing pictures of the duo.

Despite the Gul-e-Rana actor's clear message, netizens believe the stars are seeing each other.

Khan's marital life has been the topic of discussion ever since he announced divorce from Syeda Aliza Sultan in 2022. The former couple has two children together.

Feroze Khan has "finally found" his potential partner

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Birthday wishes pour in from celebs, cricketers as Azam Khan turns 25

07:10 PM | 11 Aug, 2023

Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed team up for upcoming project

09:45 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Barbie is now banned in Kuwait and Lebanon

10:22 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

US State Dept clears the air on report claiming Washington’s role in Imran Khan’s ouster

10:04 AM | 10 Aug, 2023

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram announce their first pregnancy

09:59 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Pakistan announces tax exemption for film production and cinemas

05:01 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

New Honda CD 70 2024 | price and specifications

09:16 PM | 11 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 11, 2023

09:26 AM | 11 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 11, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.5 296.65
Euro EUR 321.5 324
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.8 376.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198.5 200.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.86 771.86
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 39.85 40.25
Danish Krone DKK 42.3 42.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.73 37.08
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.45 942.45
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.84 63.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.68 175.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.09 28.39
Omani Riyal OMR 746.03 754.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 327.47 329.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 11, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,250.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (11 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Karachi PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Islamabad PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Peshawar PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Quetta PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Sialkot PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Attock PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Gujranwala PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Jehlum PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Multan PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Bahawalpur PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Gujrat PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Nawabshah PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Chakwal PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Hyderabad PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Nowshehra PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Sargodha PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Faisalabad PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439
Mirpur PKR 221,900 PKR 2,439

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: