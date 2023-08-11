What's cooking between Feroze Khan and Najiba Faiz?

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan's recent engagement on social media has been fueling many rumors of his second marriage but, his recent hiking pictures with actress Najiba Faiz may be spinning rumors into reality.

Previously when social media users suggested the Khaani star to move on in life and remarry, Khan positively responded and even hinted on having found "the one." The actor also advised his fans to "stay tuned" regarding his latest ventures.

While it is not a big deal for actors to date, Khan hanging out with an actress has been warranting attention left and right.

Recently, the Afghani-origin actress shared candid moments from the duo's hiking trip which stirred rumors of the actors presumably dating. Surprisingly, Khan retweeted, however, he labelled Faiz as a "friend."

"Only those who risk going too far can possibly find out how far they can go," Faiz tweeted, sharing pictures of the duo.

Despite the Gul-e-Rana actor's clear message, netizens believe the stars are seeing each other.

Khan's marital life has been the topic of discussion ever since he announced divorce from Syeda Aliza Sultan in 2022. The former couple has two children together.