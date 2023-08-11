What's cooking between Feroze Khan and Najiba Faiz?

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan's recent engagement on social media has been fueling many rumors of his second marriage but, his recent hiking pictures with actress Najiba Faiz may be spinning rumors into reality.
Previously when social media users suggested the Khaani star to move on in life and remarry, Khan positively responded and even hinted on having found "the one." The actor also advised his fans to "stay tuned" regarding his latest ventures.
While it is not a big deal for actors to date, Khan hanging out with an actress has been warranting attention left and right.
Recently, the Afghani-origin actress shared candid moments from the duo's hiking trip which stirred rumors of the actors presumably dating. Surprisingly, Khan retweeted, however, he labelled Faiz as a "friend."
"Only those who risk going too far can possibly find out how far they can go," Faiz tweeted, sharing pictures of the duo.
- Dost. https://t.co/rtOXlI8S3B— Feroze Khan (@ferozekhaan) August 11, 2023
Despite the Gul-e-Rana actor's clear message, netizens believe the stars are seeing each other.
Really is she only dost?????— Tinsley River (@TinsleyRiver) August 11, 2023
Feroze hope that you keep living & enjoying your life with whomever you want, despite what whoever thinks! Love you always♡— Anaya✨️ (@MaYaVids) August 11, 2023
Those lines are perfect for you."Only those.......".— Toton (@Mandira67583901) August 11, 2023
Khan's marital life has been the topic of discussion ever since he announced divorce from Syeda Aliza Sultan in 2022. The former couple has two children together.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 11, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.5
|296.65
|Euro
|EUR
|321.5
|324
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.8
|376.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.3
|82.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.7
|78.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|200.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.86
|771.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.85
|40.25
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.3
|42.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.73
|37.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.03
|754.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Karachi
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Quetta
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Attock
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Multan
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,900
|PKR 2,439
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.