New Honda CD 70 2024 | price and specifications

KARACHI - Despite not having undergone any significant alterations, the Honda CD 70 has remained one of the best selling models since it was introduced in Pakistan in 1984 and continues to rule the streets.
The nation's oldest motorcycle manufacturer released a new feature without making any significant adjustments, and it includes a blue sticker with current colour selections.
Except for the gasoline tank and side covers, the Honda CD70's major characteristics have not changed.
The CD 70, along with its CG 125 model, was initially released in the 1980s, and over 40 years later, it still dominates the local market and has the highest resale value.
The Honda CD 70 has a solid reputation for its fuel efficiency, build quality, and durability. Its engine offers improved performance, and reducing its dry weight aids in enhancing fuel economy.
Honda CD 70 2024 price update
In response to the depreciation of the local currency and the rise in production costs, Honda Atlas recently increased prices for all models, including CD 70. The cost of the Honda CD 70 2024 model is Rs157,900.
