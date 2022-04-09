Aamir Liaquat takes a dig at second ex-wife Syeda Tuba over viral Ramadan meme
Share
Popular television host and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain continues to make headlines over his scandalous actions, and his time he has taken a dig at former wife Tuba Anwar with his comments on a viral meme.
Tuba had earlier shared pictures of her from first iftar of this Ramadan, which soon caught the eye of memers:
View this post on Instagram
Later, reacting to the viral meme, Aamir Liaquat stated in an Instagram post that it is possible that his second ex-wife couldn’t see the devil and vice versa because maybe she is in the same category. The devil could be sitting in his dad’s lap, he added.
The 49-year-old politician continued bashing Tuba with harsh comments, as he criticised the Bharas actress for being in an alleged relationship with Humayun Saeed’s brother.
The Yeh Ishq Samajh Aye Na star is currently working with Humayun Saeed’s younger brother, Salman in a television drama.
View this post on Instagram
Soon after his shocking revelation slammed, netizens slammed the Aalim Online star for degrading his Tuba who has maintained unproblematic conduct after their divorce.
Moreover, they wanted him to stop blaming other people and take sole responsibility for his failed marriages.
Earlier, Aamir linked Tuba with actor Shahroz Sabzwari. Liaquat gave a statement while interacting with the press at a recent event. On being asked about why is he attending the event solo, the Aalim Online star stated that now he is left alone since his wife Tuba has “gone with Shahroz”.
On the work front, Tuba has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Ye Ishq Samhaj Na Aaye co-starring Shahroz Sabzwari, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Xarnish Khan in lead roles.
Tuba Anwar reveals her future plans after ... 06:27 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
Pakistan's rising star Syeda Tuba Anwar has been quite visible on social media after her separation from Dr Aamir ...
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Key decisions expected as PM summons emergency session of federal ...06:13 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
-
- 'Don't go' to Russia, US national security chief told Pakistani ...05:31 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Indian actress Swara Bhaskar lauds Supreme Court of Pakistan's ...05:08 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
-
- Finale of ISPR drama Sinf e Aahan to be screened in cinemas after Eid03:17 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
-
-
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022