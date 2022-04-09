Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years

Hollywood's film academy has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years, two weeks after the actor stunned the world by storming on stage mid-ceremony to slap comedian Chris Rock.

The 53-year-old actor will not be permitted to attend any other events held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over the next decade.

Set out in a letter from Academy chiefs, the decision did not revoke the best actor award Smith won last month for King Richard, nor did it mention any ban on future Oscar nominations.

“The board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8 2022, Mr Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programmes, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” wrote the president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson.

Smith’s actions during a live global broadcast stunned audiences and cast a shadow over both the night’s big winners and the Tinseltown showcase event itself.

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,” said the Academy letter.

Earlier, Will slapped comedian Chris Rock on the stage during the 2022 Oscars ceremony for cracking an offensive joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.