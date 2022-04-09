Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years
Share
Hollywood's film academy has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years, two weeks after the actor stunned the world by storming on stage mid-ceremony to slap comedian Chris Rock.
The 53-year-old actor will not be permitted to attend any other events held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over the next decade.
Set out in a letter from Academy chiefs, the decision did not revoke the best actor award Smith won last month for King Richard, nor did it mention any ban on future Oscar nominations.
“The board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8 2022, Mr Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programmes, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” wrote the president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson.
Smith’s actions during a live global broadcast stunned audiences and cast a shadow over both the night’s big winners and the Tinseltown showcase event itself.
“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,” said the Academy letter.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Will slapped comedian Chris Rock on the stage during the 2022 Oscars ceremony for cracking an offensive joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
Will Smith resigns from Hollywood film academy ... 02:59 PM | 2 Apr, 2022
Hollywood actor Will Smith has resigned from the motion picture academy following the outrage after he slapped Chris ...
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- Javed Sheikh, Samina Peerzada share their two cents on political ...07:34 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- PTI submits reference to disqualify dissident members07:06 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years06:42 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Key decisions expected as PM summons emergency session of federal ...06:17 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
-
- Indian actress Swara Bhaskar lauds Supreme Court of Pakistan's ...05:08 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Finale of ISPR drama Sinf e Aahan to be screened in cinemas after Eid03:17 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
-
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022