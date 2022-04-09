Key decisions expected as PM summons emergency session of federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD – As the National Assembly session reconvenes for a planned vote on removing Prime Minister Imran Khan, the premier has called a federal cabinet meeting to take key decisions.

Reports in local media said Khan called an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet at 9 pm tonight.

Khan faces a no-confidence vote in the Parliament, while the session has dragged on for several hours as the ruling party filed a petition against the Supreme Court ruling.

Ruling party members believe that there is still a ray of hope after the government filed a review petition challenging the Supreme Court's recent decision to set aside the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's ruling to dismiss the no-trust resolution against Khan.

In its petition, the government prayed before the apex court to review, recall and set aside the impugned order dated April 7.

The government argued that the court’s order in the absence of detailed reasons was not a judicial determination under Article 184(3) of the Constitution which states that an issue needs to be of public importance if the court has to have jurisdiction on it.

Earlier, Supreme Court nullified the deputy speaker's ruling in a historic verdict and had also restored the National Assembly, which had been dissolved by the president on the PM's advice immediately after Suri's ruling.