Feroze Khan has "finally found" his potential partner

Pakistani acclaimed actor Feroze Khan has finally decided to get married for the second time and revealed that he has also started looking for a potential partner.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 actor recently responded to a bunch of comments on social media related to his future plans regarding marriage.

One Instagram user asked, "Do you love your children?" and suggested that Khan "should marry another woman." The user also opined that he is "24 years old and I have two wives."

In response, the Khaani actor stated, "you only did what you were told. Good job."

In another social media engagement, another fan asked, "Brother, when are you getting married?" The Gul-e-Rana star replied, "I am looking nowadays."

Another user asked whether Khan should move on or not? "You don't u need to move on and start a new journey with a new person?" In response Khan said "Journey was started ages ago."

"I have found that person finally," the star revealed.

"Let's see what I do next," the actor added.

The actor was previously married to Syeda Aliza Sultan in 2018 which ended in divorce in 2022. The former couple co-parents their two children a son and a daughter.