Urwa Hocane's Tich Button to hit theatres in November

Pakistani cinema's highly-anticipated film Tich Button, which was slated to release more than two years ago, will finally see light of the day.

The film project, which marks Urwa Hocane's debut as a producer, previously witnessed delays due to the COVID pandemic. Hocane's directorial debut features A-list actors like Feroze Khan, Farhan Saeed, Iman Aly and Sonya Hussyn in key roles.

As per media reports, Tich Button will be released on November 11. The production house has released a trailer, which impressed netizens with a promise of tons of action, romance, music and dances all set against beautiful backgrounds.

The teaser features different scenes from the movie without any dialogues. Tich Button's trailer ends with a dialogue reading, “When someone falls in love, they cross all limits” against an image of a bleeding Farhan Saeed.

The movie also marks Saeed's debut as a film actor. Directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, the film is produced by Urwa Hocane and Muhammad Jerjees Seja under the banner of ARY Films, Salman Iqbal Films and Shooting Star Studio. However, Saeed and Hocane won’t be paired together since the Neeli Zinda Hai diva is caught up in productions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

Tich Button's release has been halted for the past two years but netizens will be treated with epic cinematography and star-studded cast this fall.