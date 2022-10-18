Urwa Hocane's Tich Button to hit theatres in November

Noor Fatima
11:59 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Urwa Hocane's Tich Button to hit theatres in November
Source: Tich Button Film (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani cinema's highly-anticipated film Tich Button, which was slated to release more than two years ago, will finally see light of the day.

The film project, which marks Urwa Hocane's debut as a producer, previously witnessed delays due to the COVID pandemic. Hocane's directorial debut features A-list actors like Feroze Khan, Farhan Saeed, Iman Aly and Sonya Hussyn in key roles.

As per media reports, Tich Button will be released on November 11. The production house has released a trailer, which impressed netizens with a promise of tons of action, romance, music and dances all set against beautiful backgrounds.

The teaser features different scenes from the movie without any dialogues. Tich Button's trailer ends with a dialogue reading, “When someone falls in love, they cross all limits” against an image of a bleeding Farhan Saeed.

The movie also marks Saeed's debut as a film actor. Directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, the film is produced by Urwa Hocane and Muhammad Jerjees Seja under the banner of ARY Films, Salman Iqbal Films and Shooting Star Studio. However, Saeed and Hocane won’t be paired together since the Neeli Zinda Hai diva is caught up in productions.

Tich Button's release has been halted for the past two years but netizens will be treated with epic cinematography and star-studded cast this fall. 

Farhan Saeed, Feroze Khan to be a part of Urwa ... 11:49 AM | 15 Jan, 2019

LAHORE - The famous star couple of Pakistani showbiz industry Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane is coming up with something ...

More From This Category
Bangladesh bars Nora Fatehi from performing in ...
08:25 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Netflix's Halloween series 'The Midnight Club' ...
12:20 AM | 19 Oct, 2022
Deepika Padukone breaks into list of 10 most ...
11:35 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Sahir Ali Bagga performs Pasoori at concert
10:20 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed set couple goals in ...
08:00 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
‘Shameful & Shocking’ – Celebs react to ...
06:20 PM | 18 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bangladesh bars Nora Fatehi from performing in Dhaka event to save dollars
08:25 PM | 18 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr