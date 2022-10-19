Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 October 2022
08:32 AM | 19 Oct, 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs136,900 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 117,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 107,600 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 125,490.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|Rs136,900
|Rs1,540
|Karachi
|Rs136,900
|Rs1,540
|Islamabad
|Rs136,900
|Rs1,540
|Peshawar
|Rs136,900
|Rs1,540
|Quetta
|Rs136,900
|Rs1,540
|Sialkot
|Rs136,900
|Rs1,540
|Attock
|Rs136,900
|Rs1,540
|Gujranwala
|Rs136,900
|Rs1,540
|Jehlum
|Rs136,900
|Rs1,540
|Multan
|Rs136,900
|Rs1,540
|Bahawalpur
|Rs136,900
|Rs1,540
|Gujrat
|Rs136,900
|Rs1,540
|Nawabshah
|Rs136,900
|Rs1,540
|Chakwal
|Rs136,900
|Rs1,540
|Hyderabad
|Rs136,900
|Rs1,540
|Nowshehra
|Rs136,900
|Rs1,540
|Sargodha
|Rs136,900
|Rs1,540
|Faisalabad
|Rs136,900
|Rs1,540
