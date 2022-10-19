Netflix's Halloween series 'The Midnight Club' breaks jump scares record

Riding high on the popularity wave, Netflix's latest Halloween-starter series The Midnight Club, a horror mystery-thriller series, surprisingly broke a world record for the most scripted jump scares in a single television episode.

Midnight Club debuted worldwide on 7 October while the first episode premiered at New York Comic Con.

According to Guinness World Records (GWR), a scripted jump scare is a pre-planned action executed with the intent to make a person jump or scream in fright. According to a release from GWR, the show has 21 scripted jump scares in a single television episode.

Andy Glass, the official adjudicator of GWR, announced the record attempt and successful outcome at the start of a Q&A session with the actors. With a plethora of jump scares, the new Netflix horror mystery-thriller series shattered the previous mark to secure the spot.

Midnight Club is based on Christopher Pike's 1994 novel of the same name that was co-created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong. Set in a strange hospice in the 1990s, the show revolves around teens meeting up at late night to swap disturbing and supernatural stories.

The story follows protagonist Ilonka Pawluk (Iman Benson), a graduating high school senior awaiting admission into Stanford University. However, her life takes a turn when Pawluk is diagnosed with terminal cancer and ends up at Brightcliffe, the mysterious hospice.

At the hospice, Pawluk joins a group of terminally ill teens who gather every midnight to share horror stories. One night, they make a pact: the first to die must send a sign from beyond the grave. After one of the teens succumbs to death, a series of bizarre situations occur.