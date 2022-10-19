Netflix's Halloween series 'The Midnight Club' breaks jump scares record

Noor Fatima
12:20 AM | 19 Oct, 2022
Netflix's Halloween series 'The Midnight Club' breaks jump scares record
Source: Guiness World Record (Website)
Share

Riding high on the popularity wave, Netflix's latest Halloween-starter series The Midnight Club, a horror mystery-thriller series, surprisingly broke a world record for the most scripted jump scares in a single television episode.

Midnight Club debuted worldwide on 7 October while the first episode premiered at New York Comic Con. 

According to Guinness World Records (GWR), a scripted jump scare is a pre-planned action executed with the intent to make a person jump or scream in fright. According to a release from GWR, the show has 21 scripted jump scares in a single television episode.

Andy Glass, the official adjudicator of GWR, announced the record attempt and successful outcome at the start of a Q&A session with the actors. With a plethora of jump scares, the new Netflix horror mystery-thriller series shattered the previous mark to secure the spot. 

Midnight Club is based on Christopher Pike's 1994 novel of the same name that was co-created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong. Set in a strange hospice in the 1990s, the show revolves around teens meeting up at late night to swap disturbing and supernatural stories.

The story follows protagonist Ilonka Pawluk (Iman Benson), a graduating high school senior awaiting admission into Stanford University. However, her life takes a turn when Pawluk is diagnosed with terminal cancer and ends up at Brightcliffe, the mysterious hospice.

At the hospice, Pawluk joins a group of terminally ill teens who gather every midnight to share horror stories. One night, they make a pact: the first to die must send a sign from beyond the grave. After one of the teens succumbs to death, a series of bizarre situations occur.

Ahad Raza Mir's steamy scenes in Netflix drama ... 08:30 PM | 15 Jul, 2022

Ahad Raza Mir, Lollywood’s heartthrob, recently made headlines for his upcoming foreign project Resident ...

More From This Category
Bangladesh bars Nora Fatehi from performing in ...
08:25 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Deepika Padukone breaks into list of 10 most ...
11:35 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Sahir Ali Bagga performs Pasoori at concert
10:20 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed set couple goals in ...
08:00 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
‘Shameful & Shocking’ – Celebs react to ...
06:20 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Malala runs into Daniel Greg at BFI London Film ...
09:20 PM | 18 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bangladesh bars Nora Fatehi from performing in Dhaka event to save dollars
08:25 PM | 18 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr