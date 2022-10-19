Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 19, 2022
08:51 AM | 19 Oct, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 19, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|223.9
|226.15
|Euro
|EUR
|220.8
|223
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|255
|257.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|61
|61.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|59.4
|60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|138.64
|139.89
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|584.35
|588.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|159.8
|161.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|30.55
|30.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|29.9
|29.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|27.99
|28.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.68
|2.76
|Japaneseee Yen
|JPY
|1.2
|1.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|708.61
|713.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|46.74
|47.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|124.07
|125.27
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|20.91
|21.21
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|570.68
|575.18
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|60.36
|60.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|154.74
|156.04
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|19.72
|20.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|220.85
|222.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.78
|5.88
- PM Shehbaz says failure to secure global aid likely to worsen ...01:04 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
- Jemima’s rendition of 'Aao bacho sair karain tumko Pakistan ki' ...12:27 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
-
- Tit for tat: Pakistan likely to pull out of ODI World Cup as India ...11:24 AM | 19 Oct, 2022
- Journalist Ayaz Amir’s wife arrested in daughter-in-law's murder ...10:49 AM | 19 Oct, 2022
Jemima’s rendition of 'Aao bacho sair karain tumko Pakistan ki' wins hearts (VIDEO)
12:27 PM | 19 Oct, 2022
-
- Bangladesh bars Nora Fatehi from performing in Dhaka event to save ...08:25 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
- Netflix's Halloween series 'The Midnight Club' breaks jump scares ...12:20 AM | 19 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022