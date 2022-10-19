Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 19, 2022
Web Desk
08:51 AM | 19 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 19, 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 19, 2022 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 223.9 226.15
Euro EUR 220.8 223
UK Pound Sterling GBP 255 257.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 61 61.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 59.4 60
Australian Dollar AUD 138.64 139.89
Bahrain Dinar BHD 584.35 588.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 159.8 161.15
China Yuan CNY 30.55 30.8
Danish Krone DKK 29.9 29.44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 27.99 28.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.68 2.76
Japaneseee Yen JPY 1.2 1.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 708.61 713.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.74 47.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 124.07 125.27
Norwegians Krone NOK 20.91 21.21
Omani Riyal OMR 570.68 575.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 60.36 60.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 154.74 156.04
Swedish Korona SEK 19.72 20.02
Swiss Franc CHF 220.85 222.6
Thai Bhat THB 5.78 5.88

