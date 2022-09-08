‘Unbelievable Finish’ – Twitter reacts as Pakistan eliminate Afghanistan, India’s hopes to reach Asia Cup final
Web Desk
09:54 AM | 8 Sep, 2022
‘Unbelievable Finish’ – Twitter reacts as Pakistan eliminate Afghanistan, India’s hopes to reach Asia Cup final
Source: PCB
Share

LAHORE – The two back-to-back sixes by No.10 batter Naseem Shah in last over helped Pakistan beat Afghanistan and put his side in the final of Asia Cup 2022.

Pakistan, chasing 130 for victory, had needed 11 runs in the last over with the last pair at the crease. But Naseem held his nerves and turned the match on its head when he hit Afghan pacer Fazalhaq, who returned figures of three for 31, for two straight sixes to not only earn Pakistan victory by one wicket but also send Afghanistan and India packing from the tournament.

Pakistan wobbled at the top of the innings when they slumped to 45 for three. But Iftikhar Ahmed (30) and Shadab Khan (36) added 42 runs to put them back on track. However, Iftikhar’s departure opened all floodgates as Pakistan slipped to 118 for nine by losing six wickets for 31 runs, including the scalp of Asif Ali (16).

But Naseem had other ideas and proved that it’s not over until it is over.

Here is how Twitter reacted after Pakistan sent teams of both neighbouring countries packing;

https://twitter.com/shaun_tait32/status/1567717260063653889

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in final of the Asia Cup tournament on September 11.

Asia Cup 2022: Asif Ali may face ban over PAKvAFG ... 09:29 AM | 8 Sep, 2022

DUBAI – Pakistani hitter Asif Ali and Afghainstan’s pacer Fareed Ahmed are likely to face fine after they ...

More From This Category
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan will face Sri Lanka ...
03:00 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
Bat used by Naseem Shah to hit match-winning ...
02:18 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
Pakistan’s Hamza Iqbal wins bronze in ...
12:11 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
Mathew Hayden returns as Pakistan team mentor for ...
11:43 AM | 9 Sep, 2022
Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli dedicates first T20I ...
09:27 AM | 9 Sep, 2022
Asia Cup: ICC punishes Asif Ali, Fareed Ahmad ...
08:24 AM | 9 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Forever with you’ – Anushka Sharma gives lovable reaction as Virat Kohli’s ...
10:00 AM | 9 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr