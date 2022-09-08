‘Unbelievable Finish’ – Twitter reacts as Pakistan eliminate Afghanistan, India’s hopes to reach Asia Cup final
Share
LAHORE – The two back-to-back sixes by No.10 batter Naseem Shah in last over helped Pakistan beat Afghanistan and put his side in the final of Asia Cup 2022.
Pakistan, chasing 130 for victory, had needed 11 runs in the last over with the last pair at the crease. But Naseem held his nerves and turned the match on its head when he hit Afghan pacer Fazalhaq, who returned figures of three for 31, for two straight sixes to not only earn Pakistan victory by one wicket but also send Afghanistan and India packing from the tournament.
Pakistan wobbled at the top of the innings when they slumped to 45 for three. But Iftikhar Ahmed (30) and Shadab Khan (36) added 42 runs to put them back on track. However, Iftikhar’s departure opened all floodgates as Pakistan slipped to 118 for nine by losing six wickets for 31 runs, including the scalp of Asif Ali (16).
But Naseem had other ideas and proved that it’s not over until it is over.
Here is how Twitter reacted after Pakistan sent teams of both neighbouring countries packing;
UNBELIEVABLE FINISH! 🤩— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 7, 2022
Pakistan are through to the Asia Cup final💪#AsiaCup2022 | #AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/T2KGjTmo5k
Defending champions India out of the Asia Cup 2022.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 7, 2022
Pakistan kill 2 birds with one stone:— Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 7, 2022
Qualify for the final of the Asia Cup
And knock India out too#AsiaCup2022 #AFGvsPAK
Now huge pressure on T20 World Cup to match Asia Cup level.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 7, 2022
#NaseemShah made us proud.#PAKvAFG— Adil Raja (@soldierspeaks) September 7, 2022
Naseem Shah, remember the name🔥#PAKvAFG #AsiaCup2022pic.twitter.com/aJ7KqMcCUZ— Farid Khan 🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@_FaridKhan) September 7, 2022
https://twitter.com/shaun_tait32/status/1567717260063653889
Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in final of the Asia Cup tournament on September 11.
Asia Cup 2022: Asif Ali may face ban over PAKvAFG ... 09:29 AM | 8 Sep, 2022
DUBAI – Pakistani hitter Asif Ali and Afghainstan’s pacer Fareed Ahmed are likely to face fine after they ...
- PM Shehbaz assures IHC of recovering all missing persons03:31 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan will face Sri Lanka today03:00 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Bat used by Naseem Shah to hit match-winning sixes in PAKvAFG ...02:18 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- UN chief in Pakistan on solidarity visit as flood death toll nears ...12:49 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan’s Hamza Iqbal wins bronze in Commonwealth Karate ...12:11 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani car racer wins big at Drivers Championship06:57 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
- New song released from Pakistani movie based on Indian spy's capture ...11:29 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
- Queen Elizabeth II: Longest reigning monarch of UK dies, confirms ...09:27 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022