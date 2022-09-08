‘Unbelievable Finish’ – Twitter reacts as Pakistan eliminate Afghanistan, India’s hopes to reach Asia Cup final

LAHORE – The two back-to-back sixes by No.10 batter Naseem Shah in last over helped Pakistan beat Afghanistan and put his side in the final of Asia Cup 2022.

Pakistan, chasing 130 for victory, had needed 11 runs in the last over with the last pair at the crease. But Naseem held his nerves and turned the match on its head when he hit Afghan pacer Fazalhaq, who returned figures of three for 31, for two straight sixes to not only earn Pakistan victory by one wicket but also send Afghanistan and India packing from the tournament.

Pakistan wobbled at the top of the innings when they slumped to 45 for three. But Iftikhar Ahmed (30) and Shadab Khan (36) added 42 runs to put them back on track. However, Iftikhar’s departure opened all floodgates as Pakistan slipped to 118 for nine by losing six wickets for 31 runs, including the scalp of Asif Ali (16).

But Naseem had other ideas and proved that it’s not over until it is over.

Here is how Twitter reacted after Pakistan sent teams of both neighbouring countries packing;

Defending champions India out of the Asia Cup 2022. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 7, 2022

Pakistan kill 2 birds with one stone:



Qualify for the final of the Asia Cup

And knock India out too#AsiaCup2022 #AFGvsPAK — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 7, 2022

Now huge pressure on T20 World Cup to match Asia Cup level. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 7, 2022

https://twitter.com/shaun_tait32/status/1567717260063653889

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in final of the Asia Cup tournament on September 11.