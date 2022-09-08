UK Queen rents one of her homes on Airbnb
Share
LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II has put one of her private properties, known as Garden House, located in Norfolk city on rent.
The Queen has listed the house at Airbnb, online marketplace for lodging, primarily homestays for vacation rentals, and tourism activities.
The rental is the closest property to Sandringham House where the Queen and other members of the Royal family traditionally spends Christmas and New Year. It was formerly the home of the Queen’s chief gardener.
With four beds, the house can accommodate eight people while it cost between £237 and £354 per night.
The house has been described as a "charming hideaway" and "is all about an appreciation of the great outdoors and the beautiful gardens it sits within."
Featuring a paved courtyard, the two-floor house has plenty of space to relax for the tourists and a barbecue area.
Soon after its listing on Airbnb, the Garden House received booking till February 2024.
- PM Shehbaz assures IHC of recovering all missing persons03:31 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan will face Sri Lanka today03:00 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Bat used by Naseem Shah to hit match-winning sixes in PAKvAFG ...02:18 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- UN chief in Pakistan on solidarity visit as flood death toll nears ...12:49 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan’s Hamza Iqbal wins bronze in Commonwealth Karate ...12:11 PM | 9 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani car racer wins big at Drivers Championship06:57 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
- New song released from Pakistani movie based on Indian spy's capture ...11:29 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
- Queen Elizabeth II: Longest reigning monarch of UK dies, confirms ...09:27 PM | 8 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022