UK Queen rents one of her homes on Airbnb

LONDON – Queen Elizabeth II has put one of her private properties, known as Garden House, located in Norfolk city on rent.

The Queen has listed the house at Airbnb, online marketplace for lodging, primarily homestays for vacation rentals, and tourism activities.

The rental is the closest property to Sandringham House where the Queen and other members of the Royal family traditionally spends Christmas and New Year. It was formerly the home of the Queen’s chief gardener.

With four beds, the house can accommodate eight people while it cost between £237 and £354 per night.

The house has been described as a "charming hideaway" and "is all about an appreciation of the great outdoors and the beautiful gardens it sits within."

Featuring a paved courtyard, the two-floor house has plenty of space to relax for the tourists and a barbecue area.

Soon after its listing on Airbnb, the Garden House received booking till February 2024.