Sharjah Animation Conference 2025 to spotlight global storytelling, innovation

SHARJAH—The Sharjah Animation Conference (SAC), a key and exciting part of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) for the past few years, is set to unveil an array of engaging and diverse themes for its upcoming third annual edition. The conference will take place from May 1 to 4 at the Sharjah Expo Centre, aiming to enrich discussions and inspire creativity.

The conference will start with a global perspective, focusing on innovative opportunities such as AI-driven children’s content and showcasing powerful case studies on effective communication through animation. Attendees will explore the growing influence of animation in various regions, particularly in the MENA and African markets.

The second day will be dedicated to the art of storytelling, presenting creative techniques that bring memorable characters and scenes to life. SAC will celebrate significant milestones, including the 90th anniversary of animation in the Arab world, with sessions that highlight animation’s crucial role in cultural and festive narratives.

On the third day, Japan, known worldwide for its excellence in anime, will take center stage. Leading creators like Nobuyoshi Habara and industry pioneers from POLYGON Pictures will provide rare insights. Discussions will delve into the intricate processes behind renowned anime productions and the unique cultural trend of anime tourism.

The final day of the conference will emphasize how animation can translate literature into vibrant visual experiences. Experts will share strategies for effectively adapting written stories into engaging animations, fostering collaboration between publishers and producers to create impactful global storytelling.

Reflecting on this year’s distinctive themes, Koula Al Mujaini, Executive Director of SAC, stated, “SAC is setting a new global standard for innovation and creativity, fostering a vibrant international dialogue on animation’s evolving role in storytelling and education.

This year, we are especially proud to showcase how animation not only entertains but also unites cultures, preserves history, and pioneers new narrative possibilities.”

To purchase tickets for paid workshops and register for free events, please visit https://www.sharjahanimation.com/tickets.