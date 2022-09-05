Ten killed, several injured in Canada stabbing spree

ALBERTA – At least ten people were killed and several others injured in stabbing incidents occurred at 13 different locations in central Canada on Sunday, said police in a statement.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said that the horrific stabbing spree was reported in the Indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby town of Weldon in Saskatchewan province.

“Today, September 4, 2022, at 5:40 this morning, the Saskatchewan RCMP Divisional Operational Communications Center, or our DOCC, received a call reporting a stabbing on the James Smith Cree Nation. In the following minutes, our DOCC received multiple calls reporting additional stabbings, at different locations in the community,” the official statement read.

Police have identified two suspects as Damien Sanderson and Miles Sanderson, who are in their early 30s. A hunt has been launched to arrest the suspects.

“Damien Sanderson is described as a 31-year-old male, 5 foot 7, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Myles Sanderson is a 30-year-old male, 6 foot 1 and 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Their pictures are available on our social media channels and websites.”

Assistant Commissioner Blackmore said that several additional victims have been injured, 15 of which at this point have been transported to various hospitals.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau termed the attacks “horrific and heartbreaking” and said that the government was closely monitoring the situation.

We are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 4, 2022

“I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured,” he wrote on Twitter.