Akzo Nobel Pakistan invigorates ‘Dulux Aquashield’ range of waterproofing solutions with launch of three new innovative offerings

Aquashield range of premium waterproofing solutions. These include Dulux Aquashield Pre-treatment coat for multiple surfaces, Dulux Aquashield Interior basecoat and Dulux Aquashield Roof basecoat.

“While it isn’t possible to control the weather, consumers can now effectively manage how the weather affects their homes. At AkzoNobel, we know that every surface is unique and so are its waterproofing solutions. Whatever be the waterproofing woe or the surface, consumers can now rest assured that with the all-new Dulux Aquashield range, their homes will stay protected from water damage, look as good as new for longer and their families will thrive in a healthy living environment,” shares Mubbasher Omar, Chief Executive Officer, AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited.

Chalking, visible cracks, recurring black spots and foul smell due to fungal and algae growth on damp walls are most common problems caused due to dampness and seepage on walls. If left untreated, water damage not only compromises structural integrity of homes, but also the health of families living in them. This is where the Dulux’s ultimate water defence range comes in to elevate the peace-of-mind of homeowners in Pakistan to the next level.

The invigorated Dulux Aquashield range of advanced waterproofing solutions helps consumers prepare and protect their homes from water damage with its four offerings:

Suitable for new and old, exterior and interior surfaces, the NEW Dulux Aquashield pre-treatment coat solves consumer concerns on algae and fungi outbreak on walls due to exposure to moisture. Its unique FungiClean Technology with unique Anti-Microbial pack reduces and prevents fungal and algal attacks, thereby enhancing the performance of the topcoat.

Providing ultimate protection to interior walls against internal wall seepage, humidity and dampness is the NEW Dulux Aquashield Interior Waterproof Basecoat. This high-quality premium basecoat comes powerpacked with the advanced DampProtect Technology that provides waterproofing protection to interior walls. It's special formulation also works hard to cover and prevent hairline cracks, enhance topcoat life and prevent unsightly alkali salt deposits.

The magic of the NEW Dulux Aquashield Waterproof Roofcoat lies in its stellar HydroResist Technology. This super durable and easy to apply roof coating forms an impenetrable film that prevents water seepage. Its elastomeric properties make this roof coat highly flexible and prevent cracking of paint while keeping surface cool. Suitable for multiple surfaces – concrete, mosaic tiles, china chips etc., its good dirt pick-up resistance ensures that surfaces look fresh for longer too.

Dulux Aquashield Exterior Flexible Basecoat acts as an advanced protective shield for exterior walls which are most prone to damage due to heavy rain and changes in temperature. Its revolutionary HydroShield Technology forms a thick protective water-repellent layer that prevents water seepage, covers hairline cracks, extends the life of topcoats and protects exterior surfaces from common problems such as alkali deposits, algae and fungus attacks.

Launched today, the complete range of Dulux Aquashield premium waterproofing solutions are available for purchase at selected outlets across Pakistan.