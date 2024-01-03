Search

UK Student Visa: Tough regulations come into effect and here's what they mean

LONDON - The UK government has formally announced implementing the visa changes aimed at curbing immigration, with tough regulations against the students.

A statement by the Home Office on Tuesday read that International students starting courses this month will no longer be able to bring family members on all but postgraduate research courses and courses with government-funded scholarships.

The government estimates that this change would lead to a net reduction of 140,000 people coming to the United Kingdom; the change was initially announced last May.

The changes come as Rishi Sunak's government was facing pressure to discourage migration, triggering broader reforms related to immigration. 

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that net migration was 672,000 from June 2022 to June 2023, a figure which alarmed many anti-immigration activist.

It has also been revealed that in the year ending September 2023, 152,980 visas were issued to dependents of students, a more than 930% rise from the 14,839 in the year ending September 2019.

'Yesterday, a major part of that plan came into effect, ending the unreasonable practice of overseas students bringing their family members to the UK. This will see migration falling rapidly by the tens of thousands and contribute to our overall strategy to prevent 300,000 people from coming to the UK,' Home Secretary, James Cleverly said.

On the other hand, Tom Pursglove MP, Minister for Legal Migration and the Border said the government was completely committed to seeing a decisive cut in migration.

'The action implemented yesterday to restrict bringing dependents on the student visa route allows us to better protect our public services, while supporting the economy by allowing the students who contribute the most to keep coming here,' he said.

The government has also raised the minimum salary threshold for the skilled worker route to £38,700 though it will be implemented in phases, a change aimed at reducing net migration to the country.

Despite the changes to the Student Visa, the Home Office said the government remains committed to the International Education Strategy which recognizes the important benefits that international students bring to the UK, including the economic contribution they make.

